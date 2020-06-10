JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at GBX 31.45 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 565.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.43. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,360 ($42.76).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.