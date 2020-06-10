JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $88,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,254,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock worth $1,717,037 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 750,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 312,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 160,808 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after buying an additional 398,955 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.