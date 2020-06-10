JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,140

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,560 ($58.04) to GBX 5,140 ($65.42) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 4,240 ($53.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($57.91) to GBX 4,540 ($57.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($52.18) target price (down previously from GBX 4,250 ($54.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,400 ($43.27) to GBX 2,800 ($35.64) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,310 ($54.86).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,525 ($57.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,010.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,058.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($37.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($64.13).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 32,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($46.95) per share, with a total value of £1,193,907.96 ($1,519,546.85). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($40.16) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,077.64).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.