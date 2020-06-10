Joseph F. Fadool Sells 26,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 10.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 107,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 47,370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 35.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $906,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

