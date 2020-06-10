Joseph Chillura Sells 45,972 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE VLY opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 307,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

