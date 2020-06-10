Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price objective (down from GBX 3,500 ($44.55)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($48.36) to GBX 3,200 ($40.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($42.38) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,568.75 ($32.69).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,180 ($27.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,614 ($20.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,410 ($43.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,022.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,435.91.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,892 ($24.08) per share, for a total transaction of £340.56 ($433.45).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

