Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 334,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,828,000 after buying an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

