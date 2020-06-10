Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $274,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.