Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,757,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

