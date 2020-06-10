Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,049 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,527,000 after acquiring an additional 153,359 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 373,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 155,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. 145,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,950. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

