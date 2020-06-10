John Redmond Buys 5,000 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) President John Redmond acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.89 per share, with a total value of $614,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALGT opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

