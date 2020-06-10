John Redmond Buys 5,000 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) President John Redmond acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.89 per share, with a total value of $614,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ALGT opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
