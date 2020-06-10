Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $1,173,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,532,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $417,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $404,110.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $977,910.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $999,370.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $357,070.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $362,460.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $35,435.40.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $855,625.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $804,935.00.

TPTX opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.42. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 34.91 and a quick ratio of 34.91.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 55,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

