JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

