Jeffrey P. Julien Sells 9,150 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after buying an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

