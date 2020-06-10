Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Price Target to GBX 145

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 145 ($1.85) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 245 ($3.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.50 ($2.45).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 145.30 ($1.85) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.58.

In other news, insider Emma Hynes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,054.98). Also, insider Patrick F. Coveney bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £472,500 ($601,374.57). Insiders acquired 542,000 shares of company stock worth $61,569,000 over the last quarter.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.