Jefferies Financial Group Increases Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,565 ($19.92) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,244 ($15.83) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,400 ($17.82) to GBX 1,590 ($20.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.71) to GBX 1,520 ($19.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,517 ($19.31) target price (down from GBX 1,966 ($25.02)) on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,514.20 ($19.27).

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,287 ($16.38) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 452 ($5.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23.

In other news, insider Andrew Sykes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($53,200.97). Also, insider Benoit Durteste sold 208,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.70), for a total transaction of £2,729,248.64 ($3,473,652.34). Insiders have purchased 50,867 shares of company stock valued at $35,667,556 over the last 90 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

