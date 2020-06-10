Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $51.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

