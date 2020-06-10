JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 360,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of JD.Com worth $85,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

