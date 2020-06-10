Jason Ronald Bradley Dyck Sells 9,792 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Director Jason Ronald Bradley Dyck sold 9,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.16, for a total value of C$354,039.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,376,413.09.

ACB stock opened at C$19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$127.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.41.

Several brokerages have commented on ACB. Cowen dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

