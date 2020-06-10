Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,271,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEC opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

