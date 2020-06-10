J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

NYSE:SJM opened at $108.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.