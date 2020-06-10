Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.13% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 767.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.76 million, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.90%. Analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

