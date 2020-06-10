Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 505 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 677% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
