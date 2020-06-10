Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 505 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 677% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

