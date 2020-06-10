Investors Purchase Large Volume of Invesco Mortgage Capital Put Options (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 22,276 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,140% compared to the average daily volume of 1,797 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $697.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

