Investors Purchase High Volume of Genesco Put Options (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 505 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 677% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

GCO opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,031 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Genesco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Genesco by 501.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $7,740,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

