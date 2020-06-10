Investors Purchase High Volume of Genesco Put Options (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 505 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 677% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.
GCO opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,031 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Genesco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Genesco by 501.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $7,740,000.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.