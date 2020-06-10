Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Frontier Developments (FDEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Frontier Developments (LON: FDEV):

6/9/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/8/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/8/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/20/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/20/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($25.46) price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 2,073 ($26.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/5/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,764 ($22.45) to GBX 2,080 ($26.47). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/1/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/1/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,954 ($24.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. Frontier Developments PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 829 ($10.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,090 ($26.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,377.49. The company has a market cap of $758.78 million and a PE ratio of 140.58.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.05), for a total transaction of £1,181,250 ($1,503,436.43).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

