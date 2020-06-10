Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Frontier Developments (FDEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Frontier Developments (LON: FDEV):
- 6/9/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/8/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/8/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 5/20/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/20/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($25.46) price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 2,073 ($26.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/5/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,764 ($22.45) to GBX 2,080 ($26.47). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/1/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 5/1/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,954 ($24.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. Frontier Developments PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 829 ($10.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,090 ($26.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,377.49. The company has a market cap of $758.78 million and a PE ratio of 140.58.
In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.05), for a total transaction of £1,181,250 ($1,503,436.43).
