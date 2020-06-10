INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in INTL Fcstone were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTL Fcstone stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

INTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $303,766.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,485.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,464 shares of company stock valued at $666,657. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

