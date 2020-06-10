Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.59 million, a PE ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

