Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 380,967 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $224.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.41 and a beta of -1.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,249,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 294.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $14,217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

