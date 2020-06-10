Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,700,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,754,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Cfra raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

