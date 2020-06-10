Insider Selling: NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total value of C$7,372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,529,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,047,689.78.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Adam L. Gray sold 29,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.38, for a total transaction of C$563,958.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Adam L. Gray sold 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$1,790,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Adam L. Gray bought 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,494,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,360,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam L. Gray purchased 200,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,888,000.00.

TSE:NFI opened at C$17.98 on Wednesday. NFI Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.28.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$953.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$828.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc will post 1.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFI. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

