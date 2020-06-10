Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 189.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 101.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

