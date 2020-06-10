Insider Selling: Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Sells 3,119 Shares of Stock

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.23. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 7.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

