Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Major Shareholder Sells 1,162,500 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 1,162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $96,673,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $644,490,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

