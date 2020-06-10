Insider Selling: Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Sells 12,333 Shares of Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $887,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,390.27 and a beta of 0.81. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $87.04.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Freshpet by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $73,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

