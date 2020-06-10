Insider Selling: Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Insider Sells 20,775 Shares of Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) insider Andrew Rashbass sold 20,775 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 844 ($10.74), for a total value of £175,341 ($223,165.33).

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 823 ($10.47) on Wednesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 644 ($8.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.22). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 768.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,036.90. The firm has a market cap of $899.45 million and a PE ratio of 14.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERM shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Euromoney Institutional Investor to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.44) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

