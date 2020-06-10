Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells 159,715 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 159,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $5,478,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DT opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $2,530,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.