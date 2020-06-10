Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Sells 9,919 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.