Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.

CP stock opened at C$353.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$365.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$328.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$327.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3500008 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$337.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

