Insider Buying: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Director Purchases 8,305 Shares of Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Director James J. Marino purchased 8,305 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $24,831.95.

CLDX stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 948.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

