Insider Buying: British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,197 ($40.69) per share, with a total value of £159.85 ($203.45).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,026 ($38.51) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,072.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,070 ($51.80) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 3,800 ($48.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.