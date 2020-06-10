Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBCP. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $344.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

