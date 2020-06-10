Independence Holding (IHC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22 on June 29th

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Independence has raised its dividend by an average of 1,000.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Get Independence alerts:

NYSE:IHC opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Independence has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $471.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.