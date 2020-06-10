Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Incyte worth $87,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,107. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

