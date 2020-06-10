Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 27,008,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,439,000 after purchasing an additional 871,244 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,428,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,174,000 after purchasing an additional 990,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after acquiring an additional 147,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,723,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 241,563 shares in the last quarter.

IMO opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

