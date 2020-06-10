IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:IMRN opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. IMMURON LTD/S has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMMURON LTD/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of IMMURON LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

