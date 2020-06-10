Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.71.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Immunomedics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,061,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Immunomedics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.