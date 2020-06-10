Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $178.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.