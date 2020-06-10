Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $178.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

