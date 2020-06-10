Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $604.20 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 2.51.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ichor by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 647.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.