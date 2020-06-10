Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Raised to GBX 225 at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.86) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBST. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ibstock to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ibstock to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.47) to GBX 212 ($2.70) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 232 ($2.95).

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON IBST opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.61) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.45. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The stock has a market cap of $838.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.